The Collier County School District is set to vote on boundary changes in 32 schools, which could affect which school your child attends.

Seventeen elementary, ten middle and five high schools are up for rezoning.

The district states that this change is necessary due to the growing Collier County communities.

Collier County parents have expressed concern and frustration about the possible rezoning, as selecting the proper school zones is heavily considered when purchasing a home.

“The home we bought was specifically because it was in this school district, and it is one of the best, said Collier County resident Jamie Searles. “She would have her fourth-grade year here and then her fifth-grade year somewhere else. That would be a different school for her last year, and she’d be very sad.”

“We just don’t understand why we have to affect these small communities on the west side, said Collier County resident Stephanie Jonas. “They’ve split up neighborhoods, which has been big for us. There are three communities within a four-mile radius right here, and all three communities are going to different schools.”

The school board is set to vote on this matter at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

If the motion passes, the rezoning changes will take effect in the 2025-2026 school year.