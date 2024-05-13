Miracle Moment: Shaina, Chris, and Cristobal

WINK News
Estero Fire Rescue is on the scene of a car crash at Corkscrew Road and TPI Road.
At a workshop Monday afternoon, the Fort Myers city council approved the Gulf Coast Humane Society’s request for additional land for future expansion.
If a railroad-turned bike path was cutting through your backyard, would you be concerned? Neighbors voiced their specific concerns Monday.
Investing in solar power can save you big bucks on your energy bill, but con artists and unlicensed sales reps can leave customers high and dry.
Glades County District 1 Commissioner, Tony Whidden, doesn’t live in his district; and voters are not happy.
FGCU softball wins the ASUN Tournament title and are back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 12 years.
The city of Naples Police and Fire-Rescue chiefs talked about the past, present, and future of their departments.
Last week, we told you how teachers and Lee County settled on contracts. Next, teachers will vote to approve the contract.
A city’s water issue is coming to a head, and authorities said they are digging four times more than usual to keep the water flowing.
Authorities are on the scene of a 15-acre brush fire in Estero, which is affecting traffic.
A human skull was found in a canal in Southwest Florida’s largest city, leading to an investigation and testing.
Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman from North Fort Myers who they believe could be endangered.
A man is in jail for ramming a motorcyclist with his SUV.
Why are the people in Cape Coral having such a hard time getting any? The answer? The 2008 housing crisis. Help from a water treatment facility that never came.
Shaina Petit-Homme thought she was going to Golisano Children’s Hospital for an appointment.
A well-executed ruse to deliver this life-changing news.
“I know you applied for a scholarship. I just want to tell you… you got the scholarship,” said Dr. Emad Salman, a pediatric hematologist and oncologist.
Shaina has struggled with Sickle Cell. A genetic disease that causes severe pain episodes.
But she’s not letting it stop her from pursuing her education.
“Honestly, this means a lot, coming from being able to graduate high school as a person who’s been in and out of the hospital with Sickle Cell and trying to catch up,” said Shaina. “And winning a scholarship to go to college and continue what I want to do while having sickle cell, it means a lot.”
Golisano Hospital staff also surprised Chris Sylfroid, who also has Sickle Cell disease, and Cristobal Molina-Bays, who beat leukemia.
“Because of getting leukemia, I wasn’t able to finish my second year of college at FSW.” said Cristobal, “I feel like this is a great opportunity for me to pursue what I really want to do.”
With a deep love for the water, Cristobal wants to become a marine biologist.
Chris wants to become a nurse specializing in pediatrics.
“I want to help kids with the same condition make them feel like they’re not alone and that I understand what they’re going through,” said Chris.
For your hard-fought health battles and perseverance in pursuing your passions, Shaina, Chris, and Cristobal, you’re our Miracle Moment.
Barbara’s Friends awarded the scholarships, which are funded entirely by donations.
It covers a four-year education in any Florida school.
Shaina Petit-Homme is a graduate of East Lee County High School and attends Bethune-Cookman University. She is studying mass communication with an emphasis on public relations.
Cristobal Molina-Bays is a graduate of Riverdale High School. He put his college career on hold to battle leukemia. He plans to return to Florida SouthWestern State College and finish his bachelor’s degree at FGCU. He wants to become a marine biologist.
Chris Sylfroid is a Lehigh Senior High School graduate and is studying nursing at Keiser University.