Miracle Moment: Shaina, Chris, and Cristobal

Shaina Petit-Homme thought she was going to Golisano Children’s Hospital for an appointment.

A well-executed ruse to deliver this life-changing news.

“I know you applied for a scholarship. I just want to tell you… you got the scholarship,” said Dr. Emad Salman, a pediatric hematologist and oncologist.

Shaina has struggled with Sickle Cell. A genetic disease that causes severe pain episodes.

But she’s not letting it stop her from pursuing her education.

“Honestly, this means a lot, coming from being able to graduate high school as a person who’s been in and out of the hospital with Sickle Cell and trying to catch up,” said Shaina. “And winning a scholarship to go to college and continue what I want to do while having sickle cell, it means a lot.”

Golisano Hospital staff also surprised Chris Sylfroid, who also has Sickle Cell disease, and Cristobal Molina-Bays, who beat leukemia.

“Because of getting leukemia, I wasn’t able to finish my second year of college at FSW.” said Cristobal, “I feel like this is a great opportunity for me to pursue what I really want to do.”

With a deep love for the water, Cristobal wants to become a marine biologist.

Chris wants to become a nurse specializing in pediatrics.

“I want to help kids with the same condition make them feel like they’re not alone and that I understand what they’re going through,” said Chris.

For your hard-fought health battles and perseverance in pursuing your passions, Shaina, Chris, and Cristobal, you’re our Miracle Moment.

Barbara’s Friends awarded the scholarships, which are funded entirely by donations.

It covers a four-year education in any Florida school.

Shaina Petit-Homme is a graduate of East Lee County High School and attends Bethune-Cookman University. She is studying mass communication with an emphasis on public relations.

Cristobal Molina-Bays is a graduate of Riverdale High School. He put his college career on hold to battle leukemia. He plans to return to Florida SouthWestern State College and finish his bachelor’s degree at FGCU. He wants to become a marine biologist.

Chris Sylfroid is a Lehigh Senior High School graduate and is studying nursing at Keiser University.