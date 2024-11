Kindergarten is an exciting time for children as they make their first big steps into becoming big kids.

Doctors worked tirelessly at Golisano Children’s Hospital to ensure a little girl reached that milestone.

Six-year-old Nahomy Romero was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in August, right before the start of the school year.

Instead of going to public school, Romero is learning from the children’s hospital with the guidance of her teacher, Heather Morse.

First thing when we got here today, she took out a pink notebook to show me that she did,” said Morse. “She was going to practice writing a few of her sight words, and she only had to do three times each, and she came with a full list of about 20 times each, so she’s just growing academically.”

The Suncoast Credit Union Foundation fully funds Morse’s teaching position.

The foundation recently received a financial infusion for classroom enhancements, which has added new sensory features to Morse’s classroom.

Since being interviewed by WINK News, Romero has returned to her classroom at Shadowlawn Elementary.

Accompanying Romero was her child life specialist from Golisano Children’s Hospital, where they taught her class about her illness.

Their goal was to make Romero’s return to public school smooth.