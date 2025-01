Several youngsters are celebrating starting 2025 cancer-free.

Three-year-old Junior Barajas is serious about his superheroes.

He even has his own golden Superman logo after showing incredible strength through six months of intensive chemotherapy for stage four Burkitt lymphoma, a fast-growing cancer that often starts in a child’s belly or spleen.

If you’ve never heard of Burkitt lymphoma, you’re not alone. The cancer affects just four in a million kids, so the Golisano staff threw a party for Junior.

They gave him a cape and a Spiderman cake to match his bell, which he rang surrounded by the hero healthcare workers who helped him through.

And since every superhero needs a sidekick, his baby brother helped him open up some special gifts.

Ten-year-old Asa Walker also rang the bell after beating leukemia, which he has battled since he was 7.

He loves Minecraft, video games and all things outer space.

His family, including five siblings, are all thankful he’s done with chemo.

What a difference a year makes.

About this time last year, we introduced you to this little elf: Aurelia Denison.

We’re happy to report she’s still in remission for a Wilm’s tumor, A rare kidney cancer.

She started kindergarten, loves playing with her baby sister and is very excited about her hair growing back.

Starting off the new year cancer-free. Junior, Asa and Aurelia, you’re our Miracle Moment.