You probably set a goal for the new year. Many of us do. For one mom, it’s to hear the words “cancer-free” for her daughter.

We met Aurelia Denson at Christmas time in her elf suit, helping to hand out iPads to her fellow patients stuck at Golisano Children’s Hospital for the holidays.

She spent a lot of time on an iPad she’d been given after she had surgery to remove a Wilm’s tumor her mom said they found by chance.

The mass had taken over her right kidney. Both the tumor and the kidney had to come out.

By the time they found it, the cancer had spread to both of her lungs, lymph nodes and adrenal glands.

Denson was forced to battle stage four cancer at just 4 years old.

Her family has documented her journey on Facebook since her diagnosis in June, with hopes the new year will bring the best update of all.

“She’ll be cancer-free, officially, but I think it’d be a lot more of new beginnings, being able to actually do stuff with her again, being able to go to more public places and not worry about if she gets sick,” said Alycia Frabel, Aurelia’s mom.

Denson is set to get her last round of chemo in three weeks.

One of the posts on their Facebook page said, “Cancer is going to be a chapter in your life, not the whole story.”