Authorities claim a son is responsible for stabbing his mother to death the day after Christmas.

23-year-old Connor Crumrine is facing several charges for the attack that happened on Chelsea Court in Charlotte County.

Deputies say Crumrine stabbed his mom in the neck and stabbed his two sisters, one in the back and the other in the hand.

Jennifer, Crumrine’s mother, told him she planned to take him to a mental health care center. To take Crumrine to the mental health care center, Jennifer stayed home from the planned family cruise.

Crumrine began stalling, which led Jennifer to tell Crumrine’s sister to call the facility and let them know what was happening.

According to the 911 call, when his sister went to make the call, Crumrine began stabbing his mother.

“He’ll probably live with resent and regret for the rest of his life, sadly. But he needs to get the help he deserves. It’s not his fault. He’s ill. But he needs that support and help from our resources to get him well, and to hopefully repair the family. If there’s any way to possibly do that,” said Michelle Lipscomb, a neighbor.

Crumrine’s bond is set at $710,000, and his next court date is scheduled for Jan. 29, 2024.

Crumrine is ordered to have no contact with his sisters and no firearms or weapons in his possession.