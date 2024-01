The fire damaged home was located in DeSoto County. Credit: WINK

Two people who were killed in a house fire that occurred south of Arcadia appeared to be mother and son, according to the DeSoto County Fire Department’s chief.

According to the DeSoto County Fire Department, at around 2 a.m., on Friday, units were called to a home located on the 2600 block of Hereford Southwest.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home fully engulfed by flames.

Neighbors informed the firefighters of people who were believed to be inside the home. Credit: WINK Credit: WINK Credit: WINK

According to DCFD, firefighters had entered the home but could not continue after a certain point without sustaining injuries from the blaze.

After the fire was extinguished, the victims were discovered dead within the home, said DCFD.

The state fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire further.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.