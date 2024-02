Arielle Josephine Argenzio, 29. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A woman accused of killing two people while driving drunk has been arrested.

Arielle Josephine Argenzio, 29, was arrested on Thursday after the Florida Highway Patrol conducted an extensive investigation.

The investigation began on Nov. 16, after a report of a severe traffic crash was made to FHP.

According to a press release released Thursday from FHP, Argenzio was traveling south on U.S. 41, north of Bernwood Parkway.

A second vehicle was traveling ahead of Argenzio in the same direction.

A motorcycle and another vehicle were recorded traveling north on U.S. 41, north of Bernwood Parkway.

The front of Argenzio’s vehicle hit the rear of the second vehicle, which caused the car to go across the center-raised median, entering the northbound lanes of traffic.

The vehicle then collided with the motorcycle, launching the driver and passenger from their car.

The vehicle that collided with the motorcycle then drove onto the grass shoulder, ultimately hitting a traffic sign before stopping.

The side of the motorcycle then struck the northbound traveling vehicle.

Both the motorcyclist and passenger died at the scene.

An investigation was then conducted, and on the date of the crash, Argenzio was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .267, which was over three times the legal limit in Florida.

She has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of DUI manslaughter.

Argenzio is expected to appear in court on Friday.