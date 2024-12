Credit: WINK News

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at Nasturtium Drive in a neighborhood in Charlotte County.

Deputies responded to the scene early Monday morning, at around 1:30, where deputy vehicles and forensic units were deployed to investigate further.

It remains unclear how many people are involved in the death investigation, and CCSO confirmed the scene is in its early stages.

A neighbor said he heard a single gunshot around 8:30 p.m. and then some yelling and it went quiet.

According to the neighbor, around 12:40 p.m. he heard yelling coming from the end of his driveway.

He said there was a man there who was asking for help, yelled for him to call 911 and said his friend had been shot.

Deputies also asked the neighbor if he had seen a woman in the area as they were looking for a woman. The neighbor told WINK News the plot of land is the last one on a dead-end street. It used to be owned by a woman, but when she passed, her biker son started to let his friends live there.

He said it’s not uncommon to hear gunshots from that property. He reportedly even remarked to his wife after hearing the shot, “Sounds like the neighbors are getting into it again.”

WINK News reporters are currently on the scene to gather more information.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.