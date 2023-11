The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a four-vehicle crash that killed two people at South Tamiami Trail and Bernwood Parkway.

FHP and LCSO responded to the crash in Bonita Springs at around 8:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to FHP, two vehicles were traveling back-to-back on US-41 South, while one vehicle and a motorcycle were traveling north on US-41, all driving north of Bernwood Parkway.

A rear-ended crash occurred between the two vehicles driving south, forcing them to redirect themselves across the center-raised median and into the northbound lanes of traffic.

The vehicle then collided with the front end of the motorcycle, launching the motorcyclist and passenger off their vehicle.

The side of the motorcycle crashed into the vehicle driving northbound.

The rear-ended vehicle that crashed into the motorcycle continued into the grassy shoulder of the road, eventually crashing into a traffic signpost.

The motorcyclist and passenger were pronounced deceased on the scene.

All north and southbound lanes have reopened, resuming normal traffic.

The cause of the crash is currently being investigated.