A fiery crash involving a motorcycle and a car occurred, killing five people in Estero.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred late Wednesday night at the intersection of US-41 and Williams Road, leading to a complete roadblock.

The road had re-opened for normal traffic to resume.

The Estero Fire Department and the Florida Highway Patrol reports that the car transporting four people flipped upside down and burst into flames.

The motorcyclist and the four occupants were pronounced deceased on scene by FHP.

FHP Lieutenant Greg Bueno, who was present at the scene claimed that speed was a potential factor in this crash.

The details of the crash are currently under investigation.