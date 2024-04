Cody Curtis makes his first court appearance. CREDIT: WINK News

The man accused of driving drunk and plowing into people at a Matlacha restaurant made his first appearance in court.

The judge set 24-year-old Cody Curtis’ bond at $252,000 on Tuesday.

The hearing between the state and the defense was discrepant. They differed in the charges and counts Curtis faces.

Curtis sat silently as the state and defense discussed his exact charges.

To keep things moving, the judge decided to set Cutis’s bond. His blood alcohol concentration was .137 when investigators say Curtis plowed into people sitting at That BBQ Place.

Eighty-year-old Mary Lou Sharp was killed while others were injured.

We also know Curtis had been drinking on Pine Island, which was where he was coming from when the crash happened.

If Curtis makes his bond, he must have an alcohol monitor bracelet.

He is scheduled to return to court on May 28.