Credit: WINK

The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to police, the motorcycle crash was reported at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

As of 7:20 a.m., all lanes of traffic have reopened.

It is unknown if other injuries have been reported. Credit: WINK Credit: WINK

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.