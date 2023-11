Scene of the fiery crash in Estero. CREDIT: WINK News

The fiery crash that took five lives is one of many that are inspiring the community to push for change on Southwest Florida roads.

“I’ve noticed people speeding a lot more running red lights, aggressive driving, cutting people off, and just overall inconsiderate people driving on the road,” said Theresa Vitanza from Estero.

Five were killed at the intersection of Williams Road and U.S. 41 last week, marking a turning point for Vitanza.

“I had over 125 people reach out to me congratulating me to schedule this meeting,” said Vitanza.

Concerned community members came together on Tuesday and gave suggestions, from more traffic cameras and law enforcement to better education on traffic rules.

Vitanza plans on hosting another community meeting in December to finalize their thoughts, and then present them to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. Vitanza said she spoke to Marceno about Tuesday’s meeting prior.