The five crash victims. CREDIT: WINK News

The five teenagers that died in a crash on Top Golf Way were speeding before the crash, driving approximately 70 to 75 mph in a 25 mph zone.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, three of the teenagers sustained blunt force trauma injuries from the crash, although all five died from drowning.

Jesus Salinas, 19, was the driver and the owner of the 2021 Kia Forte that crashed.

The toxicology report remains pending.