Lee County Deputy pulled over for speeding off duty, LCSO says

A Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy was pulled over for speeding, the sheriff’s office announced during a press conference.

Deputy Michael Soto was stopped for speeding in Lehigh Acres, but that’s not why he was taken into custody, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

“I want to go over an incident that took place on August 19th, around 3:32 a.m.,” Marceno said. “One of our deputies, one of our family members was driving. He was in the area of Lee Boulevard and Sunshine Boulevard in Lehigh Acres. He was stopped by one of our other deputies.”

According to Marceno, Soto was off-duty at the time of the traffic stop. Marceno said deputies found out more when they pulled him over.

READ MORE: Lehigh Acres drug operation busted by deputies disguised as postal workers

“There was a possibility of him having a medical issue or he could have been under the influence of an alcoholic beverage,” Marceno said.

A watch commander went to the scene. The watch commander assessed that alcohol was not the factor that led to Soto speeding.

The watch commander said that there was a medical situation affecting Soto.

Marceno made it clear that Soto will not get behind the wheel of a Lee County Sheriff’s Office vehicle any time soon until it’s determined what caused Soto’s medical condition. They will also consider whether it is safe for him to drive on duty again.