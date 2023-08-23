Lehigh Acres drug operation busted by deputies disguised as postal workers

A big drug operation was busted up by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives went undercover as postal workers and discovered a brick of cocaine that was flagged while on its way to Lehigh Acres from Puerto Rico.

Once it was delivered, they discovered a small fortune of drugs with about nearly two and a half pounds of cocaine. After searching the suspect’s home, they also discovered nearly 4,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana, as well as a firearm and about $13,000 in cash.

The busted drug operation got started in June, but WINK News only obtained the documents and photographs Wednesday.

Together, they show how they found a package from Puerto Rico packed with cocaine, meant to be delivered to a home along Idaho Road in Lehigh Acres.

The package, the paperwork shows, was picked up by 23-year-old Yunior Guardado Rojas and taken to his home on Homer Avenue.

Deputies arrested him on July 6.

“There were about seven cars all parked here in front, but the truth is, as I said, I didn’t know what had happened,” said Roxana, a neighbor. “It was in the afternoon, around 3, 4 in the afternoon, when the kids would arrive from school.”

The sheriff’s office arrested Rojas for possessing and trafficking drugs, as well as resisting an officer. He bonded out of jail the next day.