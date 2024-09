Someone vandalized the memorial site for the five teenagers who were killed and drowned during a crash near Top Golf Way last year.

Elizabeth Ferguson, the mother of teen Amanda Ferguson, who passed away in the crash, posted pictures of the damage on Facebook.

The person left rips in the pictures, broken tile pieces and additional damage.

“The flags were cut, the crosses were down and broken. Some of the boxes were smashed. Some of the glass stuff was smashed. Stuff was missing,” said Elizabeth Ferguson. “This second time, like I said, in two weeks, that stuff has happened.”

Ferguson said that she, along with other family members, go out to see the memorial almost daily.

Ferguson said some of the items vandalized were custom-made with each teen’s name and birthday attached. Ferguson, along with others, is upset and hurt by the person’s actions. The five crash victims. CREDIT: WINK News

“This is really all we have left,” said Ferguson. “This is a place that people come that brings them comfort. They feel closer to their friends, to our kids. Why is it necessary?”