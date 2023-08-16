Official crash report released from Texas Roadhouse accident that killed 5 teens

The five crash victims. CREDIT: WINK News

The Fort Myers Police Department has released the official crash report from the tragic Texas Roadhouse accident that took the lives of five teenagers.

The report found that on June 25, the teens were driving in a black Kia Forte around the curb of Top Golf Way in Fort Myers at about 70 miles per hour.

When the teens struck a curb, the Kia lost traction and slid, with the passenger side rolling over the curb.

The car straightened out when it hopped over the curb.

Then the car rolled down the hill, hitting a tree, sending the car airborne and into the water.

Everyone in the car had drowned by the time crews pulled the Kia out of the water.