5 young adults found in submerged car near Top Golf

Five people between the ages of 18 and 19 were found in a submerged car near Top Golf in Fort Myers. All have died, said police.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the crash happened sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and early Monday morning.

FMPD and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies both responded to the scene. FMPD officers were called to the scene between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. and the people in the car were reported missing to LCSO before that.

During a press conference, interim Fort Myers Police Chief Randall Pepitone said he was there as officers and deputies worked to retrieve the victims from the car and perform life-saving measures. However, there were no survivors.

Police said they found a total of two women and three men inside of the car.

According to Sergeant Kristi Neroni, at least some of the victims worked at a Texas Roadhouse off Six Mile Cypress and Challenger Boulevard.

On Facebook, Texas Roadhouse put up a post that may be connected to this reveal by police.

