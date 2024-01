Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels.com

A vehicle that lost control crashed into a canal killing one person along Camp Keais Road in Collier County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at around 12:06 p.m., on Sunday.

FHP reports that the vehicle was traveling north on the southbound lane of Camp Keais Road, passing other northbound lanes.

The driver of the vehicle lost control, entered the west grass shoulder, eventually crashing into a water-filled canal.

The vehicle became fully submerged before medical attention arrived on the scene.

The driver was transported to the Physicians Regional Hospital in Naples with critical injuries.

The driver succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Tuesday.

FHP has not yet released the identity of the deceased person; however, it was confirmed that the driver was a 42-year-old male.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.