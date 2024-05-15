WINK News

Staying safe against rip currents

Reporter: Haley Zarcone
Summer’s almost here.

The snowbirds are heading back up north, and locals are flocking to the beach to beat the heat.

Mother Nature is throwing us for a loop. Right now, most of our beaches are at high risk for rip currents.

If you get caught in one, it’s scary. You get pulled under the water and swept out to sea in an instant.

Even if you’re a strong swimmer, no one can safely fight their way out of a rip current.

Watch above to learn how to stay safe against them.

