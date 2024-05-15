Staying safe against rip currents

WINK News
Mother Nature is throwing us for a loop. Right now, most of our beaches are at high risk for rip currents.
Whether you think they are making good calls or bad ones, without officials there would be no Friday night lights.
A man on a grocery store run turned into a hit-and-run victim after he allegedly backed onto a Publix employee, according to the arrest report.
Every kid looks forward to summer, but they also face the “Summer Slide”, a term for students who aren’t mentally engaged over the summer.
Television personality Judge Judy Sheindlin, a resident of Collier County, filed a defamation lawsuit Monday against Accelerate360 and A360 Media LLC, the parent companies of the National Enquirer and InTouch Weekly.
In a newly released exclusive video sent to WINK news, you can see the moments before a 13-year-old was fatally struck while riding his electric scooter in Cape Coral.
Are your kids losing out on the value of going to school because of inconsistency in who their teachers are?
Eight Mexican migrant farmworkers’ lives were cut short in an instant during a bus crash in Central Florida, and now we know who at least six of them were.
The Cape Coral Police Department, along with city employees took some time Wednesday to pray, thank, and honor the men and women who risk their lives every day to make sure our families are safe.
Greater Naples Fire is the first fire department to start a Project Fire Buddies program in Florida.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is reporting one person has been injured in a shooting near the Jim Fleming Ecological Park in Lehigh Acres, and though they haven’t arrested anyone, they are investigating.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a man pulling a rifle on a garbage truck worker in Lehigh Acres.
The Collier County School Board voted four to one against two different proposals that could redraw school boundaries.
Lehigh Acres neighborhoods have been getting hit left and right with a dozen man-made fires since January.
The landscape of orthopedic care in SW Florida is about to change. Construction of the world-renowned Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) is moving closer to reality in their collaboration with NCH.
Summer’s almost here.
The snowbirds are heading back up north, and locals are flocking to the beach to beat the heat.
If you get caught in one, it’s scary. You get pulled under the water and swept out to sea in an instant.
Even if you’re a strong swimmer, no one can safely fight their way out of a rip current.
Watch above to learn how to stay safe against them.