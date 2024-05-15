CCPD holds memorial service for fallen officers

On Wednesday, Cape Coral city leaders mourned and honored the lives of fallen officers.

Pam Schlitten received a call one early morning that almost altered her entire life.

“You have to be a mother to get one of those phone calls in the middle of the night to understand. Who calls you [at] 2 o’clock in the morning?” said Schlitten. “Anyway, he was fine. They just wanted to let me know he was fine.”

Schlitten’s son is a police officer in Connecticut.

“There was an ambush that came in as a domestic violence,” said Schlitten. “The officers came out of the car. Two were killed; I think it was the sergeant that shot the fatal shot to the culprit.”

Schlitten said her son was lucky. Which is why she won’t miss an event where fallen officers are honored.

“Because that could be my son,” said Schlitten.

The Cape Coral Police Department, along with city employees, took some time Wednesday to pray, thank and honor the men and women who risk their lives every day to make sure our families are safe.

Their message is to never forget the sacrifices those fallen officers made.

“May 15th is National Police Officers Memorial Day, and not only today but every day we gather, we remember those who are lost and honor them,” said Schlitten. “And I like to give out a call that everybody should pick up this baton a police officer couldn’t finish and finish it for them.”

As for Schlitten, her son is hundreds of miles away and on the front lines. She worries every single day because he has to be prepared for anything.

“It is scary, but I pray for him every day. I think he’s smart enough,” said Schlitten. “He’s out there to do what he’s trained to do, but is it in the back of my mind? Absolutely.”

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, in Lee County, there have been a total of 10 line-of-duty deaths.

In Charlotte County, three deaths, and in Collier County, 11 fallen officers.