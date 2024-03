One person is dead, and two people have been injured in a 4-vehicle crash, wrecking a utility pole in the process.

The Cape Coral Police Department and firefighters responded to the crash at around 9 p.m. on Thursday. Utility pole damaged. CREDIT: WINK News

According to witnesses at the scene, the driver of one of the vehicles was killed, and the passenger was injured.

Both the passenger and another person injured from the crash have been transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police and firefighters at the scene. CREDIT: WINK News

Four vehicles were wrecked in the crash, which caused one of the cars to jump the curb and damage the utility pole.

A WINK News viewer sent pictures of the crash on east Nicholas Parkway, near the Cape Coral Police Station and the New Hope Church.

The entire hood of the car looked ruined, with pieces of the car scattered pell-mell in the street. The front part of the car looked completely unrecognizable.

It’s unclear if more people were hurt from the crash. Cape Coral crash scene. CREDIT: WINK News

Lee County Electric Company vehicles were deployed to fix the damaged utility poles.

At 3:30 a.m., 367 power outages had occurred due to the crash. At 5:30 a.m., all services had been restored.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it is available.