5 victims who died in car crash near Top Golf identified

Police have identified the five victims of a deadly single-car crash where the vehicle ended up submerged in a retention pond near Top Golf in Fort Myers.

Police said they found a total of two women and three men inside the car Monday morning.

Their names were released Tuesday morning: Eric Paul, 19, Jackson Eyre, 18, Amanda Ferguson, 18, Breanna Coleman, 18, and Jesus Salinas, 18, who isn’t pictured.

“I went to school with Jackson we both graduated this year he would sit with me at lunch he was so funny and Amanda too as soon as you get there she had a big old smile so funny and bubbly she made the whole place light up,” said Lylah, a friend of the victims.

Paul, Eyre, Coleman and Ferguson recently graduated from East Lee County High, South Fort Myers High, Gateway High and Lehigh Senior High respectively.

The other four victims worked together at a Texas Roadhouse, near the accident scene, at the corner of Top Golf Way and Six Mile Cypress Parkway.

On Tuesday, at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant where the victims worked, they displayed a memorial to honor the victims and give the employees a space to grieve.

Wisner Henry worked with the victims.

“Like, he had dreams like he wanted. He wanted to become a firefighter I remember, and Jackson, he wanted to become a welder,” Henry said about the victims.

“I was in complete shock. I can’t even focus in class today. It was insane,” said Ibrahim Shaw, the victims’ friend and coworker.

A memorial to the Texas Roadhouse employees outside the restaurant. Credit: WINK News.

In the midst of all the memories, countless people retraced the tire tracks of the teens’ car, leaving flowers at the scene of the crash, trying to comprehend how five young lives could have ended so soon and so tragically.

“For it to happen to people so close to us and kids this young who just graduated school, like their lives are barely just getting started, and to have it taken away this soon is really, really unfortunate,” Shaw said.

Through their pain, friends said they take comfort in the memories of their friends and trying to keep their legacy alive.

Flowers left at the scene of the crash. Credit: WINK News

“They loved everyone around them,” Shaw said. “They love their friends family, and I know now they’re looking down on us hoping that we do better for them and keep on pushing forward in life.”

