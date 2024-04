Someone in Cape Coral smashed a cross and broke candles of a teen’s memorial, scattering glass everywhere.

The family of 13-year-old Justin Argenti is determined to find out who is behind this and why.

“I noticed that somebody had knocked on the sign, was laying on the grass, and I went over there and saw the cross was broken off the sign, and it looked like somebody had kicked it because it had it was a big crease in it,” said Robert Argenti, Justin’s grandfather.

WINK News first told you about Justin’s story six months ago.

Cape Coral police said he was hit and killed by a car as he rode his electric scooter at the intersection of West Rotunda Parkway and Academy Boulevard.

The teen’s father quickly cleaned up his memorial, and he’s been keeping an eye on it every day.

Cape Coral police told us whoever did this will not face charges.

Roadside memorials are usually placed on public property, which means it wouldn’t meet legal standards for a charge of criminal mischief, but a guilty conscious that lasts a lifetime.