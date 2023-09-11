13-year-old dies after scooter collides with oncoming car

A thirteen-year-old has died after a car crash in Cape Coral on Saturday.

Justin Argenti died when his electric scooter crossed paths with a car at the intersection of West Retunda Parkway and Academy Boulevard in Cape Coral.

Police say Argenti died when he rode his black and red e-scooter into the path of an oncoming Hyundai Sonata.

“He’s my cousin. We basically grew up together. We were with each other 24/7 even when we went to different schools, like after school, we really, like with each other,” said Alexa Melgar, Argenti’s cousin. “He was a funny, fun kid to be around. He wasn’t so willing to just sit there. He was just a happy kid.”

The driver of the Hyundai stayed on the scene and was not hurt.

Neighbors said this intersection is dangerous in general.