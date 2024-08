The memorial for a little boy who was struck and killed by a vehicle this summer has doubled in size over the past couple of months.

Stretching along Crystal Drive and filled with items that honor and remember 12-year-old Andrew Sullivan, the memorial serves as a reminder for speeders and reckless drivers.

But those speeders aren’t taking the message, according to Brian Sullivan, Andrew’s dad.

They’re still speeding on by!

One driver went by at 100 mph.

This is how Brian Sullivan is hoping to get the word out to speeders: “Drive like your kids live here.”

In other words, slow down.

He’s already dealt with that indescribable pain of losing a child two months ago exactly Sunday.

Andrew Sullivan, a good friend, a dedicated student and a talented musician.

His dad said not being able to take him to school on the first day this week was heartwrenching.

“This week’s been hard, really hard for me. It’s been seven years now of taking a child to Cypress Lake. I…But not this year, but I did go the second day, saw a bunch of Andrew’s friends, the principal, vice principals, some of the other teachers,” explained a tearful Brian.

All are united by Andrew, and their love for him is shown through this memorial.

It’s also motivating them to hopefully stop these speeders from hurting another family.