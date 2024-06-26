Memorial service held for 12-year-old killed in crash

WINK News
Andrew’s family told WINK News that he was a good friend, a dedicated student and a talented musician.
The final goodbye as a little boy is laid to rest.
12-year-old Andrew Sullivan had so much to live for. His life came to a tragic end earlier this month.
He was hit by a car as he rode his scooter through The Villas.
Andrew Sullivan and his family. 6-19-24. Credit: The Sullivan family
A lot of people came out to pay their respects.
Andrew was talked about in the memorial today as being the “mayor” of The Villas. Even if you didn’t know him personally, he was known as the kid who would ride by on his scooter or pet any dog that came his way.
The service came with a lot of tears, but it also came with hope that he’s in a better place.
The service was held at City Gate Ministries church off of Jackson Street in downtown Fort Myers.
For the first hour and a half, there was a viewing before the service started at 6:30 p.m. Andrew’s uncle spoke about how many lives his nephew has touched
His memorial on the side of Crystal Road is a testament to that.
While the service was a somber goodbye for friends and family of Andrew, his story is far from over.
Florida Highway Patrol told us on Wednesday that it could be months before this crash report is complete.
Next, this community is hoping to see change for the safety of those who live in The Villas and cross the road daily.