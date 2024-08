A father is turning the pain of losing his son into action.

Brian Sullivan lost his son, 12-year-old Andrew, when he was hit and killed riding his scooter in the villas in June.

The grieving father said Florida Highway Patrol told him speed was a factor in the crash that happened on Crystal Drive.

Driving down Crystal Drive near Fordham Street, you can’t miss Andy’s spot.

“We’re out here every night and during the daytime, sometimes the weekends,” said Brian Sullivan, Andrew’s dad. “It’s amazing how many people stop by, ask questions, or just come by and actually pray at the cross again.”

What started as a bear on a crosswalk sign turned into a community’s spot for peace. That same bear is still there. Stuffed animal left at Andrew’s Memorial Stuffed animal left at Andrew’s Memorial – Almost two months later

“Definitely realize the amount of traffic and the speed, especially of the traffic,” said Sullivan.

Day in and day out, the Sullivans watch cars race by. That strikes a nerve for Brian, and now he’s trying to do something about it.

“Just sitting out here, mind your own business. Some cars were flying by. Some of them were going a lot faster than others, and that’s what made our final decision is we knew that there was speed involved with the accident, and some of these cars were going excessively fast,” said Sullivan.

The Sullivans told WINK News that troopers said speed played a factor in Andrew’s crash.

In Andy’s honor, a colorful memorial lives on, and the need for change in speeding along Crystal Drive continues to be pushed.

Sunday will mark two months since 12-year-old Andrew died.

On Friday, WINK News reporter Haley Zarcone reached out to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to see if they’ve had complaints of speeding here.

They said not recently, but they are increasing patrols after learning of some of the speeds Brian Sullivan has tracked.