Crash report released from Top Golf Way drowning with five teen victims

WINK News is getting details about the deaths of five teenagers who drowned when their car drove off Top Golf Way and into a retention pond.

According to a new police report, WINK News has verified that the first 911 call about the crash came on the night of June 25.

But police couldn’t find a car and left five minutes after arriving.

We know now that the family also went to the scene before the car was found because an app on one of the teens’ phones alerted them.

The next morning, police requested a “ping” on that cell phone and found the car underwater near Top Golf Way with the five teens dead inside.

We know that all five ended up in the back seat because it was the high point as the car went under, front first.

Once the cell phone ping put police in the right area, police saw a small part of the car sticking up above the water.

We know now that the airbags deployed all around the inside of the car. This made it even harder for the teenagers to get out while water was rushing inside.

The airbags would have blocked the windows, even the one that shattered.