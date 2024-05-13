Attorneys meeting with landowners over BERT fallout

WINK News
Shaina Petit-Homme thought she was going to Golisano Children’s Hospital for an appointment.
Estero Fire Rescue is on the scene of a car crash at Corkscrew Road and TPI Road.
At a workshop Monday afternoon, the Fort Myers city council approved the Gulf Coast Humane Society’s request for additional land for future expansion.
If a railroad-turned bike path was cutting through your backyard, would you be concerned? Neighbors voiced their specific concerns Monday.
Investing in solar power can save you big bucks on your energy bill, but con artists and unlicensed sales reps can leave customers high and dry.
Glades County District 1 Commissioner, Tony Whidden, doesn’t live in his district; and voters are not happy.
FGCU softball wins the ASUN Tournament title and are back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 12 years.
The city of Naples Police and Fire-Rescue chiefs talked about the past, present, and future of their departments.
Last week, we told you how teachers and Lee County settled on contracts. Next, teachers will vote to approve the contract.
A city’s water issue is coming to a head, and authorities said they are digging four times more than usual to keep the water flowing.
Authorities are on the scene of a 15-acre brush fire in Estero, which is affecting traffic.
A human skull was found in a canal in Southwest Florida’s largest city, leading to an investigation and testing.
Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman from North Fort Myers who they believe could be endangered.
A man is in jail for ramming a motorcyclist with his SUV.
Why are the people in Cape Coral having such a hard time getting any? The answer? The 2008 housing crisis. Help from a water treatment facility that never came.
If a railroad-turned-bike path was cutting through your backyard, what would you be concerned about?
“The entrance is my biggest concern,” said Ronald Mizwa, who lives in Granada Lakes.
Mizwa has lived in Granada Lakes for 18 years.
The community is one of several that will have the new Bonita Estero Rail Trail, or BERT, running near it.
Mizwa likes the idea of the 14.9-mile trail, but he has some questions.
“We have to cross the new trail when we come into our community,” he said. “What are they going to do about it? A gate? Fencing? I don’t know what their plans are on that.”
Other neighbors in Granada Lakes told WINK News they were concerned about parking, safety and security.
“We understand the fear of the unknown sometimes applies to people living on the corridor, wondering what’s going to happen,” said Doug Hattaway, Southeast Region Conservation Director for Trust for Public Land.
Trust for Public Land is hoping to purchase the $82 million dollar railroad from Seminole Gulf Railway in two years.
The railroad-turned-bike trail will start at Alico Road and end along Bonita Beach Road.
“There’s an incredible value to the community that we can take advantage of this opportunity to realize that vision without displacing anyone of having a recreational trail in the environment,” Hattaway said.
Some of the landowners living along these 14.9 miles may even get a financial payout if they own land created by the easement.
“We typically say these trails may be a nice amenity for the community, but not everyone wants to host one in their backyard,” said Lindsay Brinton, an attorney with Lewis Rice.
Brinton is representing about a dozen landowners, and she says there are up to an additional 50 landowners who will have a right to file a claim for compensation.
She expects to file claims in the summer or fall.
Landowners would then be compensated in about two years.