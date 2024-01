Connor Crumrine mugshot (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

New charges were filed on a man who allegedly stabbed his mother to death in their Port Charlotte home.

Twenty-three-year-old Connor Crumrine has been charged with second-degree murder. Crumine was formerly accused of three counts of aggravated battery with a weapon and resisting an officer without violence.

According to the police report, his sister, Kasey Crumrine called 911 and said Connor had stabbed their mother, 54-year-old Jennifer Crumrine, on Dec. 27 at their home on Chelsea Court.

Deputies said Connor Crumrine also stabbed his sister before their arrival.

Connor Crumrine’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 29.