East of Chicago Pizza ‘blankets’ Cape Coral

Author: David Dorsey, Gulfshore Business
Published: Updated:
Retirement did not suit Cape Coral’s Ted Horstman. 

After selling his Ohio-based company that made rubber for sports applications, such as track surfaces and flooring for gyms, including L.A. Fitness and Planet Fitness, Horstman retired to Cape Coral. 

There were only so many reruns of “Walker Texas Ranger” he could watch. 

“I got bored,” Horstman said. 

Enter East of Chicago Pizza. 

The Lima, Ohio-based franchise with about 100 locations added the first three in Florida over the past two years. All of them are in Cape Coral and co-owned by Horstman and Barry Goettemoeller. 

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here. 

