‘Wrapped in plastic’: The global concern with plastic pollution

Plastic consumption is a hot issue of discussion, and the problem has become an unavoidable subject to tackle.

We want our future generations to live a happy and comfortable life. Yet many struggle with an uncertain future of the environment.

This issue has been exacerbated by nonbiodegradable plastics produced by crude oil refinement. The readily available single-use products have become a cheap convenience with a consequence.

With social media, the global effects of plastic pollution are readily apparent. This information is hard to ignore, and while innovations had been made to help reduce the impact of plastic use, we’re far off from being independent of plastics.

Is plastic THAT bad for the environment?

On average, it takes about 30 to 450 years for plastic products to decompose. The effect of plastic degradation is ongoing, but as the result of decomposition, microplastics are created and integrated in the environment. These microplastics are consumed by marine life and eventually people.

Photo Credit: Pexels.com

How people began tackling climate concerns.

Jayshree Seth, a corporate scientist and Chief Science advocate at 3M has researched ways to reduce the impact of plastic overconsumption and how we can tackle this growing global concern.

“It does take collective participation, and everyone’s contribution matters,” Seth said. “Individuals, organizations, businesses, government, we all have to be involved in taking that positive action. As far as consumers are concerned, we can be more thoughtful about what we buy, mindful about how we use and careful about what we waste.”

Becoming environmentally conscious is a great step in the right direction, but it becomes difficult to remain optimistic amidst the worsening health of our environment. Climate anxiety is a chronic fear of environmental doom, which has become a topic of concern among young people.

“When I feel that [climate anxiety], I try to look for more information,” Seth said. “I’ll look into solutions that people are proposing. What are the experts saying about it? What can people do about it? I go into research mode. I think climate anxiety is real, and sometimes the solution can feel complicated. Taking small actions is a good first step, because collectively, it all adds up.”

Photo Credit: Pexels.com

What can you do to help?

People are beginning to adopt alternatives to single-use plastics, such as reusable bags, cardboard packaging/straws, bamboo utensils and repurposed products from recycled plastics. While not perfect, these adjustments can help ease the reliance on plastic products.

Plastic consuming bacteria are also being studied. Scientists have begun researching Ideonella sakaiensis, a bacterium capable of breaking down plastic polyethylene terephthalate (PET). While in its early stages of development, the possibility of reducing the impact of plastic pollution gives a glimmer of hope.

The difficulty of reducing plastic pollution falls not only on the general public but from corporations as well. Many companies have enacted initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and plastic use, but the strain on the environment will become apparent unless appropriate actions are taken.

3M conducted a survey in 2022 and found that 93% of the participants are concerned about the consequences of climate change. This is a step in the right direction, as people will find new ways to involve themselves with our environmental issues.

While discussing sustainability for future generations, Seth recalled a conversation with her children and how they challenge the choices made by previous generations.

“Look, sustainability is about learning from what happened yesterday and making the right choices, understanding what is going on today and making good choices and thinking about tomorrow,” Seth remarked.