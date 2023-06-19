Gas leak on College Parkway between Winkler and South Pointe Blvd.

A damaged 4-inch gas pipe has led to a natural gas leak, temporarily shutting down a portion of College Parkway in Fort Myers.

Construction workers ruptured the gas pipe early Monday morning, according to energy company TECO. The area was immediately evacuated after the pipe began leaking natural gas.

The Iona McGregor Fire District and TECO shut down College Parkway between Winkler Road and South Pointe Boulevard for hours, but it reopened just after noon.

Motorists are advised to find an alternative route while the repairs continue to be made.

