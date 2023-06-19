Rapid development in Alva causes concerns

People who are concerned about the rapid pace of development will get some clarity on Tuesday.

One developer is looking to about a thousand homes in Alva. And Lee County commissioner Mike Greenwell is looking to build a shopping center right nearby.

There is a workshop on Tuesday, where the public can hear from the developer about the homes being put up.

They fear the growth that this rezoning could bring might endanger the area’s charm and character.

The countryside of Alva has about 6,500 residents, and they don’t want it to get much bigger.

Greenwell is looking to rezone the land he lives on just north of Wilson Pigott bridge, into 400,000 square feet of multi-use commercial real estate that could include things like big box stores or an apartment complex.

East of that, Neal Communities seeks to rezone even more land, more than a thousand acres.

But neighbors say the simplicity and nature of the area is what makes it special, and they’re worried more development could drive that way.

“I could come home and find an otter in my backyard, a bald eagle,” said Darius Cochran, Alva resident. “We just saw a manatee. There’s no place else in southwest Florida that I know of that you can do that. This is one of the last great developments. I am not against growth, but this is zero common sense.”

The public information meeting on Tuesday takes place at the Cracker Shack on U.S. 31 to discuss its potential project.

Alva residents say they plan to be there.