South Seas Island Resort owner seeks to rebuild hotel with third story

Two months after Hurricane Ian damaged South Seas Island Resort, the federal government rewrote the coastal flood plain, which further has impaired the resort’s owners from rebuilding their 107-room hotel on the northern tip of Captiva Island.

At 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Lee County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing to discuss allowing the county and, specifically, South Seas to build higher than 35 feet.

Under the current height of 35 feet, South Seas would lose about half a story of space, because the federal government now requires the ground floor height to rise from 7 to 18.6 feet.

