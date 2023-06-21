Fire destroys home on Andre Mar Drive in Fort Myers Beach

A Fort Myers Beach homeowner faces the prospect of rebuilding after a fire engulfed their house on Andre Mar Drive.

Firefighters battled to save the house after they arrived at the Andre Mar Drive address just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. The fire captain at the scene told WINK News that the flames had already risen through the roof when crews got there.

Fire crews are still cleaning up the scene. The cause of the house fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.