Hurricane insurance villages back again, dates announced

The Division of Consumer Services will be hosting more insurance villages in Southwest Florida to help answer any questions you still have.

The villages are an opportunity to meet with their property insurers in person and work together to resolve outstanding claims.

Representatives from over 12 insurers are expected to be at FSW Tuesday, June 27. Policyholders are asked to bring as much documentation as they can, including:

Driver’s license or other means of ID

Insurance cards

Policy information

Repair estimates

Any other insurance-related information

Hurricane insurance villages were productive for many people in April 2023. WINK News spoke with Jimmy Patronis, Florida Chief Financial Officer, about the success of other insurance villages.

“April was incredibly successful, we’ve paid out over $11 million. Today, we’ve done about nine of these villages so far. But when we come back word of mouth really helps. And I was so happy when you see people leaving, they’re walking out with checks in their hand, they’re walking with some certainty. They’re walking with closure,” Patronis said.

The first village will be held at FSW. There will also be insurance villages in Punta Gorda Wednesday and Thursday, June 28 and 29.