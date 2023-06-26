Miracle Monday: students help their community

Some carpentry students at Gateway High School are doing spectacular things for families, hitting the beach for Miracle Monday.

Hurricane Ian destroyed the life vest stands at some of the Southwest Floria area beaches. Those stands hold life vests that anyone on the beach can use to stay safe.

And thanks to the students, a brand new stand is up on Bonita Beach, with plans to tackle the other stands when they return to school.

The life vests are a program of Golisano Children’s Hospital.

ER doctor Alfredo Vargas at Golisano, returned to the Florida mainland after paddling 80 miles from the Bahamas.

WINK News told you a few weeks ago he set out to race more than a hundred competitors on paddle boards from Bimini in the Bahamas, through shark-infested waters and storms 80 miles, mostly in the dark, to Lake Worth Beach on the east coast.

He raised more than $7,500 to support people with Cystic Fibrosis.