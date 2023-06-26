Seneca at Oak Creek celebrates grand opening of 55-and-older community in North Fort Myers

A few years ago, Sage Communities began developing options for those age 55 and older who were lacking ground-floor rental living options in Southwest Florida.

On Saturday, the first of at least three such communities celebrated its grand opening at Seneca at Oak Creek, located off Bayshore Road a mile west of Interstate 75 in North Fort Myers.

The $70 million project began with a $2.28 million land purchase three years ago as Randy Thibaut, a land broker with LSI Companies, started building his team. Stevens Construction, which frequently builds medical facilities, shifted to building its first multifamily project.

