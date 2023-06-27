Marco Island sees increase in gopher tortoise roadkill

Gopher tortoise. Credit: CBS

Over the last two weeks, Gopher Tortoises have been hit on the road more often than usual.

According to the Marco Island Police Department, most gopher tortoises are getting hit on South Barfield Drive.

Information about gopher tortoises. CREDIT: MARCO ISLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT

If you see a tortoise crossing the road, police want to remind everyone to come to a complete stop and let them cross the road.

That’s because the tortoises are a critical component of the Florida ecosystem.

Report any injured tortoises, alive or otherwise, to Collier County Audubon Society at 239-643-7822. You can also call Florida Fish and Wildlife at 888-404-3922.

For more information visit cityofmarcoisland.com or MYFWC.com.