Ohio pizzeria established in 1960 opens location in Cape Coral

Brad and Susan Kemp spent 25 years working for Gino’s Pizza in Akron, Ohio, before purchasing the 63-year-old pizzeria five years ago. They’ve now brought the longstanding Akron staple to Southwest Florida by opening a location at 3108 Santa Barbara Blvd., Suite 109, in Cape Coral.

“It’s all we do,” Susan Kemp said. “We just make pizza.”

The pizza dough and sauce at Gino’s are made in-house daily, and fresh ingredients are to be expected, with pizzas coming in 9-inch small, 12-inch medium and 16-inch large sizes. Prices for plain pies range from $6.50 to $18, with toppings and extras adding small additional charges.

