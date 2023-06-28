Trio arrested in Port Charlotte, accused of organized retail theft

Charlotte County deputies have arrested three women after they said the trio tried to steal nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise from a Kohl’s in Port Charlotte.

CCSO received a call on Saturday from a Kohl’s loss prevention associate, who observed the three individuals concealing merchandise in bags and a red suitcase. The associate recognized one of the individuals from a past theft, which rose suspicion.

Deputies arrived in the parking lot to apprehend Davaja Ford, 22, Dontavious Thomas, 26 and Tamesha Davis, 31. Once confronted, the suspects split directions and ran back into the store to evade deputies.

Davis has been convicted of multiple retail thefts in the past and is currently on felony probation for grand theft out of Lee County.

Davis is being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond. Both Ford and Thomas have bonded out.