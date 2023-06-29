Distressed loggerhead sea turtle rescued off Sanibel

Loggerhead sea turtle rescue. CREDIT: SANIBEL-CAPTIVA CONSERVATION FOUNDATION

Crew members from Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation rescued an adult loggerhead sea turtle seen swimming sideways and struggling to come up for air.

According to SCCF, staff dove into the water to rescue the marine reptile before bringing the animal to the beach.

“With the help of other crew members on the beach, the sea turtle was safely moved to an SCCF vehicle so we could transport her to a rehab center where she is receiving expert care,” said Coastal Wildlife Director Kelly Sloan.

CREDIT: SCCF SANIBEL-CAPTIVA

The boat crew from the company AshBritt, which works for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, along with others, quickly called SCCF when they saw the loggerhead sea turtle hotline on a sign on a turtle nesting site.

Without hesitating, two SCCF staff members dashed to the scene to rescue the sea turtle. They met the crew, who swam to shore while holding the animal.

Due to the support, assistance, and quick action from those at the scene, the loggerhead sea turtle made it to an aquarium for treatment. The turtle named Artemis, possibly after the ancient Greek Goddess of wild animals and more, is receiving care at the Sarasota Mote Marine Lab and Aquarium.

Sloan noted that SCCF is steadfastly hopeful Artemis will have a successful recovery.

If you find a sick or injured sea turtle, please call the SCCF Sea Turtle Hotline at 978-728-3663 so the SCCF team can get them the care they need.

Click here to learn more about SCCF’s work with sea turtles.