Concealed carry law now in effect

A controversial gun law takes effect Saturday: you no longer need a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Florida.

The new law does not get rid of background checks to buy a gun, and there are still qualifications:

You must carry your Florida ID with you at all times and present it when requested.

Must be 21 years of age or older and a U.S. resident, citizen or permanent resident alien.

Cannot be a convicted felon.

You can only conceal carry in other states if you have your Florida concealed carry permit.

“Not that much different. You just don’t have to have a Florida concealed weapons permit anymore. We have still been encouraging people to get training. One of our primary purposes here is to train people. It’s what we take very seriously and are passionate about,” said Quinton Vollmer. Vollmer is the assistant manager at the Shooting Center in Cape Coral.

The new law doesn’t change who can purchase a firearm or the waiting period to purchase a firearm. Licensed retailers must complete the appropriate paperwork for the buyer and present that information to the Florida Department of Law.

“Having it and not needing it is a whole lot better than not having it and needing it because it also gives you the law and a whole lot of information,” said Al Young, veteran.

If you purchase a firearm without a concealed carry permit, you must wait three business days to receive the firearm.