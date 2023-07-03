July 4 events in Southwest Florida

Fireworks. Stock photo by Miguel Acosta

Below is a list of Fourth of July events in Southwest Florida. Don’t forget to practice fireworks safety while with your friends and family.

Lee County:

Red, White and Boom

Cape Coral Parkway at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge.

5:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Free, family-friendly event with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

No pets, no fireworks, and no outside alcohol allowed.

*Traffic Alert: The Cape Coral Bridge and Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado Boulevard will close at 3 a.m. July 4 and remain closed for 24 hours.

Fort Myers Freedom Fest

The free, family-friendly event fun starts at 6:00 p.m.

The main stage is at the intersection of Hendry and Edwards Drive downtown.

Fireworks – 9:30 p.m.

Star-Spangled Bonita

Downtown Bonita Springs Riverside Park

10450 Reynolds St.

Bonita Springs, FL 34135

6:00 p.m.

A free, 30-minute firework display and laser light show will light up the night at dusk.

Before the fireworks:

The annual parade hosted by the Bonita Springs Professional Firefighters Local 3444 will take place starting at 9:00 a.m. along Old 41.

Traffic alert: Road closures on Old 41 Road as part of the celebration. The first closure, starting from Rosemary Drive and ending on Kentucky Street, occurs at 8:30 a.m. The road reopens after the parade and will remain open until 5:00 p.m. Wilson Street to Childers Street on Old 41 Road closes again at 5:00 p.m. for the evening festivities. The road will reopen after the event at approximately 10:00 p.m.

Collier County:

4th of July Fireworks!

Marco Island – South Marco Beach

130 S. Collier Blvd.

Marco Island, FL 34145

9:00 p.m.

Fourth of July Fireworks

Paradise Coast Sports Complex

3940 City Gate Blvd. N.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Band starts at 7:00 p.m.

The fireworks begin at 9:00 p.m.

The show will last 15 to 18 minutes, with fireworks shooting 500 feet in the air.

You can bring lawn chairs and blankets, but no outside food or drink and no pets.

Naples’ 4th of July Parade

The parade will start at 10 a.m. and last approximately 2 hours.

Route:

Starts at Third Street South and 11th Avenue South, travels north on 3rd Street South to Fifth Avenue South where it will proceed east to 8th Street South. The parade will continue south on 8th Street South back to 11th Avenue South.

*Special note: The fireworks in the City of Naples have been postponed due to continued recovery efforts on the beach and public access points.