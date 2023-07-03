Fireworks safety ahead of July 4 celebrations

July 4 is on Tuesday, and excitement is growing in anticipation of seeing fireworks light up the night sky in Southwest Florida.

While some simply enjoy watching the event, others like to get more involved and do so carelessly.

Setting off fireworks on your own can be dangerous and can potentially lead to fires.

WINK News spoke to Katie Heck, a public relations officer for the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, and Ryan Cerone, a Lehigh Acres Fire Rescue firefighter, about celebrating the holiday safely.

“Our firefighters have been really busy all weekend, working these small fires that people are putting, you know, starting when they’re setting off fireworks,” said Heck.

July 4 means fireworks will be on display nationwide. Although, the explosive projectiles can quickly turn the celebration into a terrifying scene.

“In Lehigh, we have a lot of shrubs and a lot of open land or heavily brushed areas. You just kinda want to stay away from areas like that,” said Cerone.

Roman Candle Sticks started a quarter-acre brush fire off Marriot Circle in Lehigh Acres. Someone left fireworks and a lighter at the scene. These ingredients in the wrong hands can have dangerous consequences.

“Burning of the hands fingers or forearm stuff like that,” said Cerone, “or even like a Roman candle can — if you’re not paying attention — it could hit you right in the face.”

The best advice from the experts is if you’re going to light your own fireworks, have a designated sober adult in your group. Be absolutely sure you have a hose or buckets of water readily available, just in case. Do not light fireworks around any dry vegetation, and keep your kids and pets a safe distance away.

For aerial fireworks, kids should be at least 150 feet away. However, it really is better to leave the fire and explosives to a professional and go to one of the many local fireworks displays in town.

Collier County is hosting its first fireworks display at the Paradise Sports Complex in Naples. Cape Coral is hosting its annual Red, White and Boom event and Fort Myers will have Freedom Fest on Tuesday over the Caloosahatchee.