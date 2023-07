(CREDIT: WINK News)

The City of Punta Gorda has released a flyer with its plans for a new city hall.

According to the flyer, the building will cost $12 million.

Construction is expected to start in November, and the city expects it to be completed in February 2025.

The original Punta Gorda City Hall was built in 1926. The building used to serve as the city’s fire station in the past and was remodeled in 1978 with added city council chambers.